Samantha Joins Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' Film Sets For Her First-ever Dance Number

On Monday, South Indian diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the sets of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated forthcoming Telugu action-thriller drama, Pushpa: The Rise to film a special song that will be her first-ever dance number. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the filmmakers revealed that the special number will be shot in a specially erected set on Monday. The track will see her matching steps with Allu Arjun. Scroll down to read more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins the sets of Pushpa: The Rise

According to the report, The Family Man star has already joined Arjun on the sets of his much-awaited thriller drama. The special song will b choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and is touted to be a fast-paced song. Earlier, the makers announced the joyful news to the fans. Several media reports state that Samantha received a whopping Rs 1.5 Cr to be part of the special song.

The makers of the Sukumar directorial announced the actor's involvement in the song on Monday through a heartfelt social media post. Taking to Twitter, the team mentioned that Samantha 'gleefully agreed' to be part of the song that will be sure to 'light up the screens'. Fans can't wait for the 'sizzling number' to launch, as the team promised to leave 'no stone unturned' and make it a 'special and memorable' number, as it will mark Samantha's first such appearance in a song.

The poster read, "Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable."

The film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Based on real-life incidents, the film will revolve around red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Arjun will be seen in the titular role, while Fahadh Faasil, who will also star in the film, will be seen as a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the antagonist. The film will release on December 17, 2021.

Image: Facebook/@samantharuthprabhu/@alluarjun