Samantha Makes 1st Public Appearance Post Split With Chaitanya; Joins Jr NTR On Telugu KBC

Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via social media. The couple did not make any public appearance, till Naga Chaitanya joined his brother, Akhil Akkineni, for his film's promotional event. Now, Samantha is all set to make her first public appearance since her divorce announcement. The Family Man 2 actor will join host Jr NTR on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the latest promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, Jr NTR welcomes Samantha on the show. Samantha wore an orange coloured dress, while Jr NTR donned a pink and black suit. As Samantha tells him she is nervous, NTR says it is normal as she is sitting on the hot seat. Jr NTR also jokes about Samantha already being a crorepati. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor will appear on the Dussehra special episode. The episode is set to air on October 14.

Last week, Naga Chaitanya also made his first public appearance since his split from Samantha. The actor joined his brother Akhil Akkineni and actor Pooja Hegde for a promotional event of their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor donned a beige sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her split from Naga Chaitanya

Speculations about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce were surfacing for the past few months. Samantha changed her name on her social media handles and was also absent from several family events. Taking to her social media handles, Samantha announced her split from her husband for four years.

She wrote, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." She further asked her fans and well-wishers to keep them some private space.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a private affair in Goa. The couple also owned a French Bulldog named Hash.

