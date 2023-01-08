Samantha On 'toughest Part' Of Playing 'Shaakuntalam': 'Maintaining Grace And...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again left her fans in awe with her looks. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Shaakuntalam,' through one of her Instagram posts shared the toughest part of playing her role and also showed off her toned body.

According to the actress, the toughest part of 'Shaakuntalam' was maintaining grace and posture, which the actor thinks is not 'her thing.'

Sharing a picture of herself from what looked like her training session for 'Shaakuntalam' on Sunday, Samantha wrote, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."

Sasha is Samantha's pet's name.

The actor's post was soon flooded with comments from her fans. One of them wrote, "The way you carry yourself is one of the great things of your, ma'am." While others wished for her speedy recovery with comments like 'Get well soon Sam' and 'More power to you.'

Samantha was recently diagnosed with Myositis, a rare condition, which causes pain in the muscles and also weakens them.

Check out Samantha's post here:

'Shaakuntalam' to release on February 17

Samantha's 'Shaakuntalam' is all set to hit the theaters on February 17. The Telugu film is a mythological drama directed by filmmaker Gunasekhar.

'Shaakuntalam' also stars Malayalam star Dev Mohan, who will be seen in the role of Dushyanta - the king of Puru Dynasty. Actors Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balann and Ananya Nagalla will be seen in supporting roles.

Samantha recently shared a poster of the film, featuring her and Dev Mohan:

Samantha's Myositis condition

In October, Samantha through an Instagram post informed her fans about her Myositis diagnosis. The actor wrote a long caption and said that the doctors have assured her of a complete recovery.

Check out her post here:

Samantha to return to work after brief rest

Samantha, who took a brief rest after being diagnosed with Myositis in October, is said to be returning to work in the second week of January.

The 'Family Man' star, who was recently seen in 'Yashoda,' will soon begin the shoot for Raj and DK's 'Citadel,' a spy thriller web series also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

