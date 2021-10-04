Samantha Posts Cryptic Story For First Time After Parting Ways With Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, has shared a social media post talking about 'change.'

On Saturday, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced that they will be separating after four years of being married to each other, a day after the actress changed her name from S to Samantha on her Instagram and Twitter handles. Now, the actor has shared a short video on her Instagram stories featuring the song Change My Clothes by Dream & Alec Benjamin.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a video that appeared to be shot from inside an airplane showing the nighttime lights of a city. The song's lyrics can be seen written on the video that read, “If I wanna change the world, I should change myself. I should make my bed. I should dust the shelf, shouldn't lie in the bed 'til the afternoon, dreamin' 'bout the things that I wanna do, mmm, mmm.”

See the post:

Samantha announces splitting from husband Naga Chaitanya

Meanwhile, Samantha took to social media and made an important announcement about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

See the post here:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 after dating rumours from the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then they have been the most loved celebrity couple in the film industry. The recent news of their separation has shocked everyone which followed messages and comments from fans.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna has reacted to the 'unfortunate' news on Twitter. He wrote, "What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me, my family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength[sic].''

(Image: Instagram/Samantharuthprabhuoffl)