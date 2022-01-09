Samantha Prabhu Launches Doorstep Mental Health Service, Talks About Her Struggling Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning hearts with her acting skills every now and then. This time, The Family Man actor has opened up about her struggling days when she was dealing with depression. Samantha has launched a doorstep mental health service in Hyderabad as the Roshni Trust completes 24 years of mental healthcare service.

Samantha Prabhu launches doorstep medical health facility

Samantha Prabhu, Mahima Datla and Shilpa Reddy launched the service, with the actor lauding the Roshni Trust for reaching this far and giving importance to mental health. Talking about the same, Samantha said that Roshni is a benevolent platform, where people get access to counselling and free psychiatrist consultation. She added that no one's life is perfect and she knows it, stating that she went through depression personally. Terming Roshni as an inspiration, Samantha noted that Roshni and Datla foundation will offer help to those in need.

Shilpa Reddy is all praise for Samantha

The Brand Ambassador of Roshni, Shilpa Reddy expressed gratitude towards Samantha after the launch. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, 'As the brand ambassador of “Roshni” An organisation for mental health I am extremely honoured to announce that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is launching our new initiative, Psychiatry at your doorstep Supported by DATLA foundation.' She further added, 'We will be going live on Instagram through my page tomorrow.. I shall be sharing the link tomorrow for you all to join us.'

Samantha on the work front

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gained nationwide fame with her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man 2 and she also appeared in the Oo Antava song of the mega-budget film Pushpa: The Rise part 1. Samantha has films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,Shaakuntalam and Yashoda in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl