Last Updated:

Samantha Prabhu Launches Doorstep Mental Health Service, Talks About Her Struggling Days

Samantha has launched the Doorstep mental health service in Hyderabad as the Roshni Trust completes 24 years of mental healthcare service

Written By
Swati Singh
Samantha Prabhu

IMAGE: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl


Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning hearts with her acting skills every now and then. This time, The Family Man actor has opened up about her struggling days when she was dealing with depression. Samantha has launched a doorstep mental health service in Hyderabad as the Roshni Trust completes 24 years of mental healthcare service.

Samantha Prabhu launches doorstep medical health facility

Samantha Prabhu, Mahima Datla and Shilpa Reddy launched the service, with the actor lauding the Roshni Trust for reaching this far and giving importance to mental health. Talking about the same, Samantha said that Roshni is a benevolent platform, where people get access to counselling and free psychiatrist consultation. She added that no one's life is perfect and she knows it, stating that she went through depression personally. Terming Roshni as an inspiration, Samantha noted that Roshni and Datla foundation will offer help to those in need.

Shilpa Reddy is all praise for Samantha

The Brand Ambassador of Roshni, Shilpa Reddy expressed gratitude towards Samantha after the launch. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, 'As the brand ambassador of “Roshni” An organisation for mental health I am extremely honoured to announce that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is launching our new initiative, Psychiatry at your doorstep Supported by DATLA foundation.' She further added, 'We will be going live on Instagram through my page tomorrow.. I shall be sharing the link tomorrow for you all to join us.'

Samantha on the work front

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gained nationwide fame with her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man 2 and she also appeared in the Oo Antava song of the mega-budget film Pushpa: The Rise part 1. Samantha has films like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal,Shaakuntalam and Yashoda in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time with friends in 'heaven' that she calls Goa; See pics
READ | Mahesh Babu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's how Tollywood celebs welcome New Year 2022
READ | Samantha Ruth says she's 'ready to feel good things' weeks after split with Naga Chaitanya
READ | 'Pushpa': Samantha Prabhu shares fun BTS video of 'Oo Antava' dance rehearsal; Watch
READ | As Kajal Aggarwal announces her pregnancy, Samantha Prabhu & other celebs congratulate her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Samantha Prabhu, South Indian, mental health service
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com