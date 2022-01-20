Samantha Prabhu Ticks Another Adventure Off Her List, Calls Skiing 'fun' In Latest Pic

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently created quite a stir with her dance sequence in the blockbuster actioner Pushpa: The Rise, took to her social media to share a glimpse into her vacation. The actor jetted off to Switzerland for a fun getaway and was seen enjoying skiing on the snowy mountain slopes.

Taking to her Instagram handle on January 20, the 34-year-old actor shared a picture from her fun getaway to Verbier, Switzerland. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a bright yellow jacket and ski gear as she adds the hashtag '#skiingainteasybutitsureisfun' to her caption. She uploaded the post by writing, ''Day 4 is when the magic happens'' adorned with a white heart. Take a look at her latest post where the actor is making the most of the adventure:

Fans of the actor were quick to flood the comments section with heart emojis as they asked the actor to have fun during her vacation. One user commented, ''The hyper achiever you are - you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal. ❤️ (sic)'', while another wrote, ''Blue done and dusted aa papa? (sic)''

As mentioned earlier, the actor created a major stir among her fans due to her stint in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise for the song Oo Antava. The actor showed off her sensual side as she mastered Ganesh Acharya's complex choreography with Allu Arjun. Sharing a picture of the same, she wrote, ''I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love. (sic)''

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha, who had reservations before getting onboard the item song, charged Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute number, Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The track was a huge hit as the film, which was released on December 17, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and ended up collecting over Rs 300 crore at the box office.

(Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)