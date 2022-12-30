Samantha Prabhu Sets Easier Resolutions For 2023, Tells Fans To 'be Kinder' To Themselves

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is welcoming 2023 on a positive note and setting easier new year resolutions. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared an adorable selfie and inspirational message for her fans. In the picture, the 'Pushpa' star can be seen sporting a black printed night suit and no-makeup look.

Samantha penned a beautiful and important message in the caption to remind her followers that people should focus on what they can control. She also said that heading into the new year, she’ll go gentle on herself and advised people to be kinder to themselves as well.

"Function forward... Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless. Happy 2023!!," the actor's caption reads.

See Samantha’s Instagram post here:

Her post received over 1.9 million likes and a lot of positive reactions, not just from fans but also celebs.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy dropped a comment, "It's going to be a happy 2023."

Actor Gayatri Bhargavi wrote, "You will Raise & Shine in 2023 too... Prayers."

Samantha was diagnosed with autoimmune condition 'Myositis':

A few months earlier, the 35-year-old actress revealed in a social media post that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'.

Samantha shared a picture on Instagram, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the post: "Your response to the 'Yashodha' trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front."

She added, "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... This too shall pass."

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in 'Yashoda', where she played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. The film, which was released on November 11, left no stone unturned to impress the audience. Directed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi,' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.