Samantha Praises Allu Arjun For 'Pushpa'; Says 'performance That Keeps You Hooked'

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated actioner Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres earlier this week and the pan Indian film has been going steady on the box office. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appears in a cameo role took to her Instagram handle and penned down an appreciation post for Allu Arjun post Pushpa's release and called the movie 'absolutely stunning'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praise on Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an appreciation note for Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa. Taking to her Instagram, the Family Man 2 actor wrote, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was (sic). I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG ….Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired." The duo was also seen shaking their legs together for the song Oo Antava from the movie.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders smuggling Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be essaying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who is the main antagonist of the movie.

Earlier, the film was announced to release on August 13, 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. In May 2021, the makers announced that the film would be released in two instalments, with the first part coming on the originally intended release date while the second instalment will be arriving in 2022. In October 2021, the makers announced the release date as December 17, 2021, it will be simultaneously released in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

As per reports Box Office India, the Allu Arjun starrer has earned ₹ 28 Crore in India for all the languages on its second day of release. While the movie has grossed over ₹3 Crore on its opening day from the Hindi Version.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@alluarjunonline