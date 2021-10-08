Last Updated:

Samantha Questions Society’s Different Standards For Men, Women After Split With Husband

A week after Telegu star Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she took to her Instagram stories and shared powerful words on society standards

Written By
Prachi Arya
Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Samantha shares powerful quote

Image: Instagram/@ChayAkkineni


A week after Telegu star Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she took to her Instagram stories and shared powerful words on the stereotypical mindset of the society. She shared a strong quote that described how the actions of men and women are seen through a different lens by society. For the unversed, the couple ended their four years of marriage with a note on social media.

After they shared the note of their separation on social media, fans have been speculating the reason behind the divorce. Samantha and Chaitanya shared identical notes on their social media announcing the split. The note read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support[sic].”

Samantha slams different stands of society for men and women with powerful quote

Now, the Family Man 2 actor shared a strong quote while wishing her fans ‘God morning’. “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but even morally questioned by men then we as a society, fundamentally have no morals” Farida D[sic]." Earlier, Samantha had shared her picture from the Lakme Fashion Week show where she was dressed in a white dreamy ensemble. “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways, and alleys?[sic],” she wrote which marked her first post after separation. 

Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared a note shortly after the couple announced their split. It read, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength[sic].” The couple had tied the knot in 2017. 

(Image: @ChayAkkineni/Instagram)

