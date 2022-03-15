Samantha, Raashi Khanna Heap Praises On Alia Bhatt As They Wish 'Raazi' Star On Birthday

Alia Bhatt has been receiving overwhelming love and adulation from her fans, friends, and film industry colleagues on her 29th birthday today, March 15. The Raazi actor not only received birthday love from eminent Bollywood celebrities but also from her South counterparts Samantha Ruth and Raashi Khanna.

Penning birthday wishes for Alia, Samantha heaped praises on the latter for her trailblazing achievements, quipping that there's nothing the Gangubai Kathiawadi star can't do. Raashi Khanna, who is seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, also wished Alia, hoping that the birthday girl continues to lead the way for female actors in Indian cinema.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 15, the Shaakuntalam star shared a stunning picture of Alia and wrote, "Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can’t wait to celebrate all your achievements…. we all know you are just getting started." Take a look.

On the other hand, Raashi Khanna took to her Twitter handle to pen a special birthday note for Alia. Khanna mentioned, "Happy birthday @aliaa08 May you keep raising the bar and leading the way for female actors in Indian cinema! Have an amazing year ahead!".

Happy birthday @aliaa08 ♥️

May you keep raising the bar and leading the way for female actors in Indian cinema!

Have an amazing year ahead! ☺️ — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) March 15, 2022

Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan also lauded Alia for being an inspirational actor and the 'brightest star' in the industry. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Atrangi Re actor quipped, "Happiest birthday Alia Bhatt. You’re truly the most inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So keep shining and inspiring all of us! Enjoy your cake day – here’s hoping for lots and lots of happiness, joy, abundance and continued success for you.”

Meanwhile, Alia's first look teaser from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was unveiled today, introducing her as a young woman named Isha. Dropping the teaser from the first part of the planned trilogy, Alia wrote, "happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!". The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.