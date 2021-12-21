Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took to her twitter handle to give a kind, yet befitting reply to a netizen who made an offensive remark on her personal life. One of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry, the actor has been in the news since announcing her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage on October 2. Since then, the Theri actor has been a target of relentless trolling from netizens who took the liberty of passing offensive comments on her actor.

Despite going through a tumultuous situation in her life, the actor decided to get back to work as she was recently seen in a peppy dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's latest blockbuster actioner Pushpa. With several projects lined up including celebrated director Philip John next directorial, Samantha shows no sign of slowing down in moving onwards and upwards in her career. Exhibiting the same grit, check out the perfect reply from the actor to an online troll.

Samantha Prabhu's reply to a Twitter troll

Known for avidly using her social media to interact with her fans, the 34-year-old was recently replying to the netizens who were showering love and support for her next project Yashodha. However, one netizen, going by the username @KingKamarali, decided to pass an offensive on the actor's personal life and specifically her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. He wrote, ''@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!''

Not letting the comment slide, the actor replied to the netizen's offensive remarks by showing kindness as she wrote, ''Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul.''

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

Earlier, the actor had addressed the criticism and rumours concerning her divorce via her Instagram. In her post, she mentioned the kinds of rumours and backlash she received post her separation and described them as 'relentless'. She wrote,

''Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumors and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you this, and I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl