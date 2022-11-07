Samantha Returns To Work After Myositis Diagnosis; Shares A Mantra With Fans | See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently recovering after being diagnosed with Myositis a few months ago. Last month, the actor opened up about her health condition and received a lot of support from her colleagues. While she has work commitments, the actor recently returned to promote one of her upcoming projects, Yashoda, and shared her mantra with her fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is returning to work after opening up about her Myositis diagnosis. While she is still recovering, the actor is going by one of her friends' mantra to show up to work. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Family Man 2 actor shared a series of pictures in which she was dressed in a black outfit that she paired with an olive green belt. Samantha opted for light make-up and wore black framed glasses.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day For yashodathemovie promotions .. see you on the 11th."

Samantha's fans showered her with love and hoped for her speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "I pray and wish for ur speedy recovery sam," while another penned, "Hoping u will be back and praying to God." An IG user also wrote, "Luv you Sam proud to be a fan of you."

Samantha's movie Yashoda is all set to hit the theatres on May 11.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis

On October 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of her on a hospital bed and revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as Myositis. The actor wrote, "Your response to the Yashoda Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

She further added that her doctors are certain she would recover soon. Samantha also revealed how she is struggling with her condition and wrote, "I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl