Samantha Reveals Heart-wrenching Details Of Her Battle With Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her diagnosis with Myositis late last year. She recently opened up about her health condition. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress shared that she had lost control of how she looked during the time when she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

Talking about the side effects of Myositis on her body, Samantha said, "One day I am puffy, one day I am fat, one day I am sick. I have no control over how I look. As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have an intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. "

'This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor'

In the same interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that as an actor, she is expected to display perfection on social media and in her films. The U Turn actress said that she always wanted to be better and look better as she could not accept who she was but now she is at a place where she has "no control over this condition". Talking about the disease, Samantha said that Myositis is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor."

On the work front, the actress is all set to appear in Shakuntalam. The movie will hit theatres on April 14.