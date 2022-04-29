Samantha Reveals Why She Decided To Be Part Of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' As Khatija

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in the Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic-comedy saw Samantha take on the role of Khatija in the Vignesh Shivan directorial, and was hailed for her all-new avatar. The actor took to her Twitter account on Friday and interacted with her fans and followers in a session she called 'Ask Sam'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Khatija in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

In the 'Ask Sam' session the popular actor conducted on Twitter, she was asked about her experience stepping into the shoes of Khatija in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She mentioned she opted to take on the role in the film as she wanted to be part of a movie that 'made people smile'. She also mentioned she wanted a role that she did not have to 'over analyse', that would give viewers a short break from the issues in the life would help them 'laugh a little', which is exactly what the film was for her. Responding to a fan, she wrote,

"I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile. Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little. #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me."

The actor recently celebrated her birthday and wishes poured in from her co-stars, fans and followers online. She mentioned during the 'Ask Sam' session that the love she has received for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and her role as Khatija has been the 'best birthday gift'. She also hailed her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Nayanthara as one of the most hard-working people she has come across in her life. She wrote, "There is no one like her. She is real, fiercely loyal and one of the most hard-working people I have met."

#Nayanthara is #Nayanthara💕there is no one like her . She is real,fiercely loyal and one of the most hard working people I have met #Kanmani #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal #AskSam https://t.co/8Crkmn8BLE — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 29, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen taking on the lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film tentatively titled VD 11. Vijay recently planned a surprise for his co-star on the occasion of her birthday and made her day on the sets of the film. He and the team behind the film planned a fake scene and then surprised her at 12 AM with a cake as they celebrated her special day on set. Apart from VD 11, the actor will also be seen in Yashoda and Shaakuntalam among others.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial