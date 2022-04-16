Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast and one of the many celebrities who prioritise her fitness and health. Her commitment to fitness is well-known, as evident on her social media. The Pushpa: The Rise star makes it a point to work out in the gym and has shared a photo of her rigorous fitness routine on social media. With her latest rigorous workout video, the beauty provided huge fitness inspiration once again.

Samantha turned to her Instagram to post a fitness video that she says is the best way to start her weekend. Samantha can be seen doing squats like a pro while lifting the weights above her head in the video. It looks like Samantha is at the gym in her beast mode, and dressed in a purple sports brazer and pastel pink gym shorts.

Check out the video:

As she prepares to physically test herself this year and next, the actress aims to have a strong body and mind. One simply cannot miss her washboard abs which are pretty much visible in the video. While sharing the video, the actor also shared her fitness plan and wrote, “Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time.” The actor also duly tagged Junaid Shaikh in the caption who is apparently her Gym Trainer.

As soon as the actor shared the motivating video on Instagram, a slew of celebrities and fans chimed in to encourage her even more. “Whoa ” commented actor Kajal Aggarwal with a series of love emojis. “Even stronger,” wrote another user with a series of fire emojis.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's forthcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will be released on April 29. The film's first glimpse, Two-Two was shared recently depicting the trio having a good time and falling in love. For the release, the actor also has Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

According to Pinkvilla, Samantha is currently filming Yashoda, a pan-Indian film directed by Hari and Harish, in which she will star in. In addition to her Hollywood production Arrangements of Love with John Philips, the diva has a Hindi film titled Citadel with Varun Dhawan.