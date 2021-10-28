Samantha Ruth Bashes Marriage After Split With Naga Chaitanya; Her Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently posted an uplifting Instagram story about women empowerment, marriage and daughters. The original post was shared by Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal, and it encourages parents to give their daughters the opportunity to educate themselves rather than accumulating money for their weddings. The story also included a request to all parents to teach their daughters self-love, confidence, and the ability to throat punch someone if she needs to.

“Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to,” read the inspiring post.

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split

Samantha recently made headlines after announcing her divorce from her previous partner and actor Naga Chaitanya. In 2017, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in a lavish ceremony in Goa. Long before the two published public declarations about their divorce via their social media profiles, rumours about their separation circulated. Samantha has faced backlash and has been the target of nasty rumours since the couple's split.

The star also issued a statement earlier this month about false rumours being published and how they were affecting her. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," read the note, posted on Samantha Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently embarked on a Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. She's been posting photographs and videos from her trip to the Himalayas on social media. The actress is currently on her way to an unidentified international destination. Samantha was most recently seen in Raj and DK's The Family Man Season 2, where her performance received universal acclaim. The actor is excited for the release of the Telugu film Shaakuntalam, in which she plays the titular role.

