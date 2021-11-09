Samantha Ruth Becomes 1st South Indian Actor To Be Invited As Speaker At IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to be held in Goa from November 20-28. For the first time ever, the organisers have roped in a South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu to speak at the event. According to ANI, the organisers have roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Manoj Bajpayee is among the speakers as well. This comes after the Family Man 2 actor is trying to cope up after her split with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

The actor who is trying to move on is reportedly invited to speak at the IFFI. Samantha is the first South Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at the event. Samantha was last seen in directors Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It has been more than a year since the actress had a theatrical release. As per a statement, 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films have been picked up for screening under the Indian Panorama segment.

More about IFFI 2021

Semkhor, the first-ever Dimasa language movie directed by Aimee Baruah is the jury's choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021. Kannada feature films 'Dollu', 'Talendanda', and 'Neeli Hakki' will also be screened at IFFI. The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

Organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, the 52nd IFFI will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the nine-day long film festival in Goa. Also, the film festival will be conducted in a hybrid format - virtual and physical - from November 20 to 28. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekar.

IMAGE: Instagram/Samantharuthoff/Twitter/IFFIGOA: