Samantha Ruth Believes People Have 'forgotten' Her Other Works Post 'Oo Antava' Success

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated completing 12 years in the film industry with an impressive resume under her name with successful films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, A Aa and more. The actor has managed to win over the hearts of the people with her versatility and charming real-life persona. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed immense love and success after her stint in Allu Arjun's latest flick Pushpa: The Rise.

Despite the prevailing restrictions of the pandemic imposed on theatres across the country, Allu Arjun's actioner Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest films of the year 2021. With a box office collection of over Rs 300 crore, the film created quite a frenzy that transcended boundaries and languages. One song, in particular, was Oo Antava where Samantha Ruth Prabhu left the fans speechless with her performance.

Samantha Prabhu on 'Oo Antava' success

The 34-year-old recently stunned in an emerald gown at the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards where she talked about the aftermath of her stint in Oo Antava, as per Bollywood Life. Admitting that she is at a loss of words to describe the kind of support and love she has received for Pushpa's Oo Antava, Prabhu said she 'didn't expect Oo Antava to be such a hit pan-India'. Furthermore, the actor believed that not only the Telugu audience, but people across the country have forgotten her other successful films and have started recognizing her for the dance number.

For the unversed, Prabhu reportedly had several reservations to accept the stint in the movie and initially rejected the offer, as revealed by the actor herself in an interview with Bollywood Life. She also revealed that director Sukumar and Allu Arjun had to convince her to get on board in the film. Addressing the same on the red carpet, the actor thanked them for their initiative to convince her and believe in her.

In a previous Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about the song by writing, ''I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love''