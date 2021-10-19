Samantha Ruth Indulges In 'intense Tug Of War' With Friends; Fans Are All Hearts | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged in a tug of war game with her friends, a video of which was recently posted by the actor on her social media handle. Re-sharing the video uploaded by her designer friend Shilpa Reddy, the actor and her entourage were seen bursting into fits of laughter by the end of their intense game, which seems to have taken place in a gym.

Recalling her "beautiful, crazy, fun" and "unwinding" week, Ruth also wrote a note to self to never participate in a group activity with an "insanely fit and competitive" family. The Family Man 2 actor has been in the headlines ever since the news of her divorce with Naga Chaitanya flooded the internet.

Samantha Ruth engages in a tug of war with friends

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 19, the actor uploaded the 20-second clip that showcases her and her group of friends engaging in a competitive activity. They can be seen divided into groups of two as they play tug of war, with a moderator cheering the teams.

For the caption, she wrote, "Beautiful, Crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties .. #myclan #mytribe. Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family. You will be hurt. You will feel pain." Take a look.

Fans poured in several reactions as they witnessed their beloved star engage in the fun-filled banter. Many reacted with red heart and laughing emojis, while others sent their wishes to her.

Earlier this month, Ruth was seen making her first public appearance since her split as she joined host Jr NTR for an episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their divorce on their respective social media handles earlier this month.

She wrote, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." She further asked her fans and well-wishers to give them some private space.

Meanwhile, Ruth, who made her digital debut with The Family Man 2, playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter Raji, will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl)