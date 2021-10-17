Samantha Ruth Is All Hearts For Keerthy Suresh On Her B'day, Wishes With A Goofy Pic; See

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh are the leading actors from the South industry. The two seemingly share a friendly bond and often hang out together. As Keerthy Suresh rang into her 29th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu showered her with love and wishes. Here is how the Family Man 2 actor wished Keerthy Suresh on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a fun boomerang video with Keerthy Suresh. In the video, Keerthy wore a white-coloured zebra printed top while Samantha donned a pink blazer. They also had roses on their ears. Sharing the boomerang, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday Keerthy Suresh. Hope you have a wonderful day and a blessed year ahead". Samantha also added hug and heart emojis in the story.

Keerthy and Samantha's get-together

The boomerang Samantha shared was from a get-together that she and Keerthy had last month. On September 21, Keerthy Suresh shared a few snaps from their get-together, which also had Trisha Krishnan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Jagadish. Sharing the photo, Keerthy Suresh mentioned how she had a fun weekend and wrote, "Roses are red, violets are blue and it was a weekend to remember too!".

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in the headlines for several reasons. One being her and Naga Chaitanya parting ways after four years of marriage. Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced she and her husband Naga Chaitanya have decided to part ways. The actor did not state the reason behind their divorce. Since then, Samantha only appeared once in the public. On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her film, Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She also recently signed Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's next film, tentatively titled Production No. 30.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming films

Keerthy Suresh has several South films in her pipeline. The actor will be seen in the upcoming flick Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. She will also appear in Peddhanna, Good Luck Sakhi, Bhola Shankar, Vaashi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Saani Kaayidham. The actor is also waiting for the release of her Malayalam film, Marakkar, starring Mohanlal. The film is one of the biggest budget films in the Malayalam industry.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysuresh @samantharuthprabhuoffl