Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Reunite For 'VD 11', Muhurat Ceremony Held In Hyderabad

South star Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to reunite for a family entertainer 'VD 11'. The shooting of the Shiva Nirvana directorial will begin this month and the lead stars would be reportedly heading to Kashmir for the filming. Ahead of the shooting, the film was launched on Thursday with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad.

The upcoming film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The upcoming film marks The Family Man 2 actor's collaboration with the director after 'Majili'. Tentatively titled 'VD11', the film is also going to be the second collaboration of Deverakonda and Samantha after 'Mahanati'.

Several pictures from the launch have gone viral where the lead stars can be seen seeking blessings from the Almighty before beginning shooting for the film. In one of the pictures, the director can be seen holding the clapper board along with the actor. Other pictures show the entire team posing at the muhurat ceremony of the film.

Unfortunately, since actor Samantha is in Dubai currently, she had to skip the muhurat ceremony. According to various media reports, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab will be rendering tunes for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's forthcoming venture. Further details about his drama will be revealed with time. Vijay looked sharp in a white embroidered bandh gala kurta and matching trousers. Director Harish Shankar, who will next be collaborating with his Gabbar Singh actor Pawan Kalyan for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, was also present at the event. Harish gave the first clap for the upcoming film.

While announcing the beginning, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "VD11 Launched...Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana. Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month!.#VD11Launch."

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, the film is in line with Mani Ratnam's 1992 film Roja featuring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. According to media reports, the makers were reportedly keen on roping in Kiara Advani as the leading lady, however, owing to her other work commitments, Samantha was brought on board.

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial/Facebook/Samantha