Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks All Ties With Naga Chaitanya, Unfollows Him On Social Media

It has been over five months since South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. The former couple ended their marriage of four years in October 2021 and since then has talked about their divorce very few times. While they were still connected on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have ended all ties with her ex-husband as she removed his pictures from her Instagram handle and even unfollowed him.

Despite their separation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not remove her pictures with her ex-husband until now. The actor had several photos with Naga Chaitanya from their romantic getaways. But, recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu not only removed them but, also unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya's profile still has pictures with Samantha and also follows her on the social media platform.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's love story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of the hit film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. By that time, the two were reportedly dating other people. However, their love bloomed for each other as they starred in their next hit movie Autonagar Surya. In 2015, the couple almost went social media official as the Family Man 2 star penned a heartfelt wish on Twitter for Naga Chaitanya. Nagarjuna also revealed about the couple's romantic relationship in an interview with Indian Express. Soon after, the couple publicly confessed their love for each other and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

On October 2, 2021, the former couple released an official statement to announce their split. In the statement, they mentioned how they are fortunate to have shared a long friendship and a special bond. It read, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." "We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," they concluded the note.

