Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Herself A ‘warrior’ One Month After Split From Naga Chaitanya

A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news after her split from Naga Chaitanya. The actor has always maintained an active social media presence and shares regular updates about her life online.

The Family Man 2 fame recently posted a story about being strong and not giving up, almost a month after her separation from Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post about not giving up

Samantha Ruth headed to the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday and shared a motivational quote with her fans and followers. The quote was all about being a warrior, not giving up, and being resilient. It read, "I am strong I am resilient I'm not perfect I'm the perfect me I never give up I am loving I am determined I am fierce I am human I am a warrior". This comes a month after the actor posted a statement about her split from Naga Chaitanya. The speculations about the couple's relationship having come to an end began when Samantha Ruth changed her name to S on her social media handles.

The duo officially announced their separation as they posted a note for their fans and followers on social media. The note mentioned that the two shared a deep friendship and that there will always be a special relationship they share. They also asked the media and fans to give them some time and space after the announcement. The note read, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

Samantha recently spent some time in the Himalayas and gave her followers some glimpses into her travels. The Family Man 2 actor also shared some pictures from the trip as she mentioned that she had always wanted to visit the Himalayas. Posting a picture with her best friend Shilpa Reddy, she marked the end of her 'amazing trip' and her Char Dham Yatra with a helicopter ride. She wrote, "It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic... a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhu