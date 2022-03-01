Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Herself The 'annoying Kind' From Memes; Anushka Sharma Reacts

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts in the past 12 years of her acting career. The actor has starred in several blockbuster films and wowed the audience with her ace acting skills. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans, the actor recently called herself one of those 'annoying kids' about whom memes are made. Find out the reason behind her statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a dog lover and has two pet dogs, a French bulldog named Hash and a pitbull named Sasha. The actor loves her adorable pets and often shares pictures with them. On Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, the actor shared a cute picture with her pet dogs. In the photo, the Family Man 2 star could be seen donning a black tank top on a pair of shorts while sitting on the floor. Her pet Sasha was seen resting on her lap on the actor's lap as she looked at her adorably.

Sharing the photo, the actor revealed she is a morning person. As she seemingly woke up her dogs as well, she called herself an annoying kind about which memes are made. The actor wrote, "Definitely a morning person. The annoying kind I see memes about." She further asked her fans if they also wake up early in the morning.

Anushka Sharma reacted to the post with a raising hand emoji and revealed she is also a morning person. Samantha also reacted to the comment with a sun emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 12 years in the film industry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in the film industry on February 26, 2022. The actor took to her IG handle to share some pictures and express how these 12 years went. She mentioned her journey in the film industry revolves around some incomparable moments and also revealed her love for cinema will never end. The Shakuntalam actor wrote, "I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl//Facebook/@anushkasharma