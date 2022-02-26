Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 12 Years In Film Industry With Cast Of 'Yashoda'; See

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a reputed image in the film industry by working on a plethora of projects. In her 12 years of career, the Pushpa: The Rise fame has been a recipient of several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards. On Saturday, February 26, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures.

Samantha also penned a heartfelt note on the completion of 12 years in the film industry, stating, "I woke up this morning to realise that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Cameras, action and incomparable moments." Expressing gratitude, The Family Man star wrote, "I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

Makers and cast of 'Yashoda' celebrate Samantha's big day

Samantha has commenced shooting for her upcoming film, Yashoda. A magnificent set, worth Rs 3 crore, is being made for the film. Celebrating Samantha's 12 years of completion in the film industry, producer BA Raju took to his Twitter handle and dropped a series of pictures from the celebrations which included a cake cutting ceremony and more. The tweet made by the producer read, "Celebrated glorious 12 years of @Samanthaprabhu2's magic in Film Industry on #Yashoda sets A @krishnasivalenk's proud production under @SrideviMovieOff banner".

A sneak peek at Samantha's films

Starting her career as a part-time model, Samantha soon received offers for film roles. She made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). The film fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award, becoming the second actor to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She did films like Mersal (2017), Rangasthalam (2018), Mahanati (2018), and more.

More on 'Yashoda'

The actor is all set to star in Yashoda, which is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language science fiction thriller film. Written and directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

(Image: @BARaju'sTeam/Twitter)