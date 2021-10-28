Samantha Ruth Prabhu Deletes Her Pictures With Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya From Instagram

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently vacationing in Dubai. While the actor is keeping her followers updated about her out and about, she also recently removed most of Naga Chaitanya's photos from her Instagram profile. This came almost a month after her split from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seemingly moving forward in life. After her split from her husband, Naga Chaitanya, the actor recently took a step to delete her photos with him that she had posted in the past few years. The actor removed the Majili actor's photos with their pet dog Hash. She also deleted their snaps from their Spain and Amsterdam trips. Among others, the actor also deleted photos from Rana Daggubati's wedding and their Christmas celebration.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of their 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. The two were reportedly dating other people at that time. However, their love bloomed for each other as they starred in their next film Autonagar Surya. In 2015, Samantha wished Naga Chaitanya on Twitter and penned a heartfelt note. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna had also spilled the beans about the couple's romantic relationship in an interview with Indian Express.

Soon after, the two publicly confessed their love for each other. They were also spotted together at various events. By early 2017, the couple got engaged. In the same year, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in two wedding ceremonies, a Hindu ceremony and a white wedding.

A few months ago, the speculations about Samantha and Chaitanya's split began making rounds as Samantha changed her name to S on her social media handles. She was also absent in most of Naga Chaitanya's important events. Earlier this month, the couple officially announced their split via social media. They shared a heartfelt note stating they have decided to part ways. The note read, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." She further asked her fans and the media to give them their space.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl