Samantha Ruth Prabhu Facing Health Issues; Advised To Stay Out Of Public Glare: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been away from social media for a while now, with the latest reports suggesting that the actor is avoiding public glare due to health issues. The Oo Antava hitmaker is reportedly not keeping well for the last few months and has been advised to limit her public engagement, a report by Bollywood Hungama states. Samantha's health issues have also led to the postponement of her upcoming film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly facing health issues

Talking to the publication, a source mentioned, "She has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare." The report claimed that Samantha has postponed the next schedule of the Telugu film Kushi, which has been slated to release on December 23, 2022. However, it's not known what exactly the health problem is.

This comes weeks after a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Samantha is abstaining from social media to prepare for her part in Russo Brothers' Citadel. A source told the publication that Samantha wants to focus exclusively on herself and ignore everything else, as there is too much going on around her.

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha has two major projects in the pipeline, namely - Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. The actor has already wrapped up filming for Shaakuntalam, a mythological film based on a popular play by Kalidasa. The film's director Gunasekhar recently took to Twitter to share the latest update, mentioning that the project is getting its 'final touches'.

He wrote, "As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakshyapa’ which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, ‘Shaakuntalam’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! - Gunasekhar."

The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami and more. In the sci-fi thriller Yashoda, Samantha will be seen alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

