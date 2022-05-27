Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Said 'she Will End Up Alone'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently came across a mean comment on social media and decided to hit back with kindness. Her response has won the hearts of the fans who admired her quick-wittedness and ability to react to the trolling whilst maintaining her dignity. Known as one of the most beloved actors in the South cinema, the actor has been a target of trolls since her separation from Naga Chaitanya last year.

The 35-year-old has also often opened up about the incessant trolling and mean comments she has to face on social media. Although the actor has, on many occasions, hit back at the trolls and also penned a profound note on passing hateful judgements, Samantha continues to stand at the receiving end of hate comments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a befitting reply to trolls

The Jaanu actor took to her social media to share a candid picture of her interacting with her pet. In the picture, Samantha is seen petting her dog in the middle of her gym session. A Twitter user replied to the post by tweeting, ''She's gonna end up dying alone with dogs & cats.''

Samantha decided to reply to the unkind comment and simply replied, ''I would consider myself lucky,'' with a blushing face emoji. The user was quick to delete his tweet.

I would consider myself lucky ☺️ https://t.co/QH5XEtfALK — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 27, 2022

Her reply won over many hearts as one netizen wrote, ''This is savage my dear! You are giving back-to-back slaps to these people who have no other job to do,'' while another wrote, ''He commented to insult her but rather than taking it anger she quoted with a positive reply How how it's possible now I say my girl will reach greater heights.''

Earlier, the actor was targetted with hateful comments after netizens raised questions about her gown with a plunging neckline. Without mincing words, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, ''As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on.''

''Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution! Someone else never did anyone any good... let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,'' Samantha concluded.

