Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Fans Major Fitness Motivation In New Workout Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her workout routine on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The 35-year-old actor who suffers from an autoimmune condition called myositis posted a video of herself doing pull-ups at a gym. In the video, Samantha seems indefatigable as she leaps and catches a gym rod held over her head while using it as a prop to do pull-ups like a pro.

Samantha is dressed in a cropped grey sweatshirt, matching exercise leggings, and a pink and maroon tie-dye sports bra. Praising her trainer in the caption, Samantha also mentioned that she is following an autoimmune diet.

Samantha wrote, "It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity. You’ve gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think @junaid.shaikh88."

Check out the video here:

More on Samantha's Myositis diagnosis

Samantha was diagnosed with a rare condition Myositis in October last year. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle with a long note and said doctors have assured her of a complete recovery. Myositis is a rare condition that causes pain in the muscles and weakens them.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the mythological drama, 'Shaakuntalam' and Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy titled 'Kushi'. In addition to this, she will also be making her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan.