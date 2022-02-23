Samantha Ruth Prabhu Greets Fans In Elegant Pink Saree During Event In Nalgonda; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her way to Nalgonda, Telangana, for a special event and greeted her fans as she donned an elegant pink saree. Several pictures apart from the ones the actor uploaded online surfaced on social media and saw her greet the fans gather around to welcome her. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will release on April 28, 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Nalgonda

The actor was seen in Nalgonda on Wednesday and also posted some pictures from her visit for a special event on her social media account. She was seen in a pink elegant saree that had a rich gold design. She paired it with some gorgeous jewellery and looked stunning as she smiled from ear to ear for her fans. She also wore minimal makeup and wore a bindi on her forehead. She captioned the post, "Nalgonda You have my heart," and also added a heart emoticon.

Have a look at the pictures here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu films

Samantha Prabhu was recently the talk of the town after she grooved to the hit song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. The music video became viral soon after its released and fans hailed the actor for her moves. She now has several films in the pipeline and fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen. She will soon be seen in the Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screen on April 28 and will see what happens when the two female leads fall in love and propose to Vijay's character Rambo.

The actor will also take on a lead role in Shakuntalam, which is a female-centric mythology film. The actor dropped her first look from the film recently and got her fans excited for its release. The film will be helmed by Gunasekhar and will also see Mohan Babu, Gautami, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and Aditi Balan take on pivotal roles alongside Samantha. The pan-India film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl