The first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie Beast was released recently. Titled, 'Arabic Kuthu', the new track has now become one of the viral reels in the country. Not only fans, but even celebrities are hopping on the new trend with Samantha Ruth Prabhu being the latest one to join the bandwagon. On Friday, February 18, the Theri actor took to social media to share a short clip of herself dancing to the viral lyrics Halamithi Habibo. Needless to say, fans are loving it.

Samantha grooves to Arabic Kuthu

In the clip shared by the South diva, it appears that Samantha decided to join the reel thread while she was travelling to fulfil her professional commitment. The video sees her joyfully grooving to the Vijay Thalapathy song. While sharing the reel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #Beast."

Fans know that airport fashion isn't easy to nail, however, for her latest outing, Samantha opted for a grey bralette which was topped with a denim jacket. Black ripped jeans, white sneakers and wavy hair left open rounded the airport look of the star. Meanwhile, Samantha also followed the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines by masking up. Check out the video below:

The new dance video of Samantha has garnered a thunderous response from her fans and celebs alike. While Sanya Malhotra dropped a 'fire' emoticon under the comment section of the post, Samyukta Hegde wrote, "Let’s go sam". Take a look at the reactions here:

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry with the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam, and Yashoda. Speaking of Beast, the upcoming black comedy action-thriller is helmed by Nelson. Starring Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy, the movie is all set to hit the big screens in the month of April 2022. Apart from Vijay and Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko will essay pivotal roles in the film.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl