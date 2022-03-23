Samantha Ruth Prabhu Inspires Fans Towards Fitness In New Workout Post; 'you Got This'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu kick-started Wednesday by giving major fitness goals to her fandom. The Ye Maaya Chesave star enjoyed 'abs day' at the gym today, and while doing so, she took to Instagram to share a workout photo of herself, thereby motivating fans towards a healthy lifestyle. The South diva, who is also well-known for sharing empowering quotes and messages online, further detailed the strength of a tiny spark that can ignite a burning passion in one's life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares wisdom on Wednesday

In one story, Samanth Ruth Prabhu slays in a green athleisure as she continues to perform some abs exercise. In another story, the actor motivates her followers to not give up. Sharing an inspiring quote of her mother, Samantha expresses how 'strength' sometimes isn't a massive flame for everyone to see, instead, it can also be a 'tiny spark' that can fuel a person with burning desire. She wrote,

Sometimes the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly, 'keep going, you got this'.

Take a look at it below:

This came just days after, Samantha penned an empowering note on how it feels to be 'judged' as a woman. The star condemned those who criticize women based on their race, appearance, skin colour, attire and more. She wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focuses instead on bettering ourselves?"

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry in the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl