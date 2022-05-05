South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has already begun promoting her upcoming movie, Yashoda. On Thursday, May 5, the Ye Maaya Chesave star took to Instagram to share a brand new teaser of the forthcoming science fiction thriller flick, thereby leaving her fandom rejoiced. If the teaser is anything to go by, Yashoda appears to be a mystery story filled with gripping twists.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Yashoda teaser

The short teaser begins with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda waking up in what appears to be a medical facility. However, her character is completely unaware of how she reached there. In the wake to figure out the truth behind the mysterious place, Samantha gets off her bed to open the window of her room. As soon as the window opens, she sees a strange bird sitting on her window pane.

Soon after, Yashoda attempts to reach out to the bird but the camera then pans out to showcase the humungous maze-like structure of the medical facility where she is seemingly trapped. The maze then zooms out and the title of the movie 'Yashoda' appears in bold by the end of the teaser. In totality, the first glimpse of Yashoda indicates that the lead protagonist of the movie's goal must be to break out from the cage she's trapped in. But there await some scientific challenges that she might have to incur in the process to free herself. While sharing the Yashoda teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film." Watch Yashoda first glimpse below:

Helmed by the director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Touted to be a new age thriller, the makers have planned to release the sci-fi film in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, Yashoda is all set to hit the big screens on August 12, 2022.

Previously, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil romantic-comedy film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl