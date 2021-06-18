Tollywood actor Anand Deverakonda who is the brother of Vijay Deverakonda of the Arjun Reddy fame is all set to entertain the audience as a government school teacher in his upcoming comedy flick Pushpaka Vimanam. As the promotions of the movie have started, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended her support to Anand Deverakonda and launched the second track from the film titled Kalyanam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches the Kalyanam song from Pushpaka Vimanam

Sharing the lyrical music video of the song, Samantha took to her Twitter account to write, "Happy to launch this beautiful wedding song #Kalyanam from #PushpakaVimanam. My best wishes to the entire team." Samantha followed the tweet by tagging the cast and crew of the movie.

More about the Kalyanam song

Helmed by Damodara, the dark comedy film stars Anand Deverakonda alongside Saanve Megghana and Geeth Saini. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Deverakonda’s home production banner King of the Hill and Tanga Productions. Announced by the makers as the wedding song of the season, it is sung by Sid Sriram with Mangli, Mohana Bhogaraju, Divya Malika, Haripriya on the chorus. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam and the music for the song is composed by Ram Miriyala. The lyrical video starts with some people working to get a wedding venue ready with a wedding tune playing in the background. The video then shows the singers singing the song in the recording studio and shows flashes of what the audience can expect to see in the music video. The video also shows some BTS action during the shoot of the song and ends with a still from it. Overall, it is a peppy track with a catchy tune.

Netizens react to the track

The netizens were impressed by the song and took to the YouTube comments section to share their reactions. The netizens were all praises for Sid Sriram's voice and wrote comments like, "Sid..he did magic with his voice" and "Meaningful lyrics, and I bow my head to SID SRIRAM voice, hats off bro."

Samantha's fans on Twitter also conveyed best wishes to the team of Pushpaka Vimanam and noted that they found the song beautiful. Take a look at some of the Twitter and YouTube comments below.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA'S INSTAGRAM AND STILL FROM THE TRACK

