Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her most awaited woman-centric mythological film Shakuntalam. The actor is all set to portray the role of Shakuntala in the upcoming film. While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor from the movie, she recently unveiled the much anticipated first look from her film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared the first poster of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The poster saw the Family Man 2 star in a breathtaking avatar. She wore a white coloured ethnic ensemble, which included a tube blouse and a saree. She accessorised her look with red flowers and also added them to her open curly hair. Samantha as Shakuntala sat in an elegant pose amidst a green forest, surrounded by birds and animals. Sharing the poster, the actor introduced her character as elegant and shy. She penned, "Presenting... Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from Shaakuntalam." The actor's fans could not take their eyes off her and showered her with love and praise.

Details about Shakuntalam

The production of the film began in February, last year. The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar, while Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy are bankrolling it. As per the latest poster, the movie will be a pan-India film as it is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Shakuntalam is reportedly based on the play Shakuntala by Vishvamitra and Kalidasa.

Apart from Samantha, film also cast Mohan Babu, Gautami, Sachin Khedekar, Ananya Nagalla and Aditi Balan. As the team wrapped the film in August 2021, Samantha shared a post on IG and penned how the film has become an important part of her life. She wrote, "This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality." "When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??", she added.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl