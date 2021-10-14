Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been making the headlines ever since the duo announced their separation. The rumours about their separation had been doing the rounds long before the two shared official statements via their social media handles about their divorce. Since the duo's separation, Samantha has been facing backlash and became a subject of vile rumours. Earlier this month, the actor also released a statement regarding false rumours being spread and how it was taking a toll on her.

Rest assured that fans of the Super Deluxe actor came out in her support. On Wednesday, the actor made her first public appearance since her split from her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes her first public appearance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted taking her pet pooches for a checkup to the Veterinarian. The pictures of her visit were shared by the fans' pages on social media. Samantha is a proud dog mama to her two dogs, Hash and Sasha. The actor kept in casual and was seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans. Take a look at the photos below-

On October 2, Samantha and Chaitanya took to their respective social media handles and shared statements as they announced separation. Samantha's statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

A few days after the announcement, the Super Deluxe actor via her social media shared yet another note addressing all the rumours that were floating around about her and her estranged husband. She wrote, "hey say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

