Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Her Instagram Comeback After Months, Says 'Down Not Out!'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her comeback on Instagram after several months. The actor, who was reportedly on a social media detox, was the center of several rumours amid her IG break. While some reported she was prepping for her upcoming projects, others claimed the actor was unwell. However, Samantha recently cleared the air by posting a cute picture of her pet pitbull Sasha with a caption hinting that she has not left the platform.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was an avid Instagram user and often shared glimpses of her daily life with her millions of followers. However, she took a break from the platform for nearly four months. During her break, she had posted only for brand endorsements and movie announcements.

Taking to her official handle, the actor shared a cute picture of her pet Sasha, in which the latter could be seen hiding her face behind a pillow. Sharing the photo, the Family Man 2 actor wrote, "Down not out !!" The actor seemingly hinted that she was just not using the platform and had not quit it. Check her latest post here.

The actor's industry friends and fans were elated to see her come back. Director and screenwriter Nandini Reddy wrote, "Hello hello hello, " while Varun Dhawan commented with raised hand, peace and strength emojis. One of the actor's fans wrote, "Waiting for ur post sam," while others sent her love.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team addresses her ill-health rumours

Last month, rumours surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health issues made rounds on the internet after a Bollywood Hungama report claimed the same. However, the Oo Antava hitmaker's team soon cleared the air as they claimed that the rumours were false.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl