Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Split: Madhavi Latha Urges Fans Not To Blame Sam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split came as a shocker to many of their fans and friends. The couple announced their divorce on October 2 and since then are the talk of the town. Several celebs shared their views on the Ye Maaya Chesave actors' split. This time, politician and actor Madhavi Latha came forward to comment on the actors' divorce. While defending Samatha, Madhavi also compared Samantha's divorce to Nagarjuna and Lakshmi's split.

As per a report by Tollywood.net, actor and politician Madhavi Latha recently conducted a Facebook live session. During the live session, Madhavi talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Madhavi asked her fans not to blame the Family Man 2 star for their divorce and refrained from saying anything against Samantha. She also called the Majili actor a "good-hearted person."

Madhavi Latha compares Samantha-Chaitanya divorce with Nagarjuna and Lakshmi's split

Further in the live session, Madhavi said Samantha is being targeted only because of her successful career and fame in the industry. She then compared Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's situation to Nagarjuna and his first wife, Lakshmi's divorce. Madhavi said that since Lakshmi was not a famous actor, there was no outrage during their divorce. Madhavi further took a stand for Samantha and warned people from slamming the Shakuntalam actor for her dressing sense and claiming it is the reason behind their divorce. She revealed that Samantha is a very religious person.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce announcement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split speculations were surfacing on the internet for the past few months. On October 2, the couple announced their divorce via social media. They did not mention the reason behind their separation. The announcement read, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." "We request our fans, well-wishers and media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," they added.

Image: Instagram/@madhavlathafc & @chayakkineni