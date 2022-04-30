Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently garnering heaps of praises for her latest released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic-comedy saw Samantha take on the role of Khatija in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. The Oo Antava star was hailed by fans and followers for her exemplary performance in the film. Now, the 35-year-old actor has expressed gratitude to her fans for showering love on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Samantha Ruth's special video for fans is winning hearts

The 35-year-old actor took to her official Twitter handle as she thanked her fans for loving her performance in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha shared a short video from Kashmir in which she could be heard saying how overwhelmed he was to see the response to her latest released film. In the video message, she said, "Thank you guys for the overwhelming response on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. It means the world to me, I wish I was there to see it. All of you guys enjoy the film. The response, your messages, texts, and tweets mean the world to me. Thank you so much." Watch:

Samantha opens up on her experience as Khatija in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

This is not the first time that the Majili actor has interacted with her fans. Recently, during an AMA round that Samantha conducted on her Twitter handle, a netizen asked about her experience stepping into the shoes of Khatija in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Replying to the same, Samantha said, "I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile. Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little. #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal were that for me." She captioned the post, " from Kashmir #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal". Have a look:

I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile 😊

Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect ..

Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little 💕 #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me https://t.co/Qu98mfalpZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, a Twitter user even asked Samantha how she feels about receiving so much hate and love at the same time. Responding to the same, she wrote, "I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all."

I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all ♥️#AskSam https://t.co/RyLXiPjxca — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 29, 2022

Samantha on the professional front

The actor has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Yashoda and VD 11.

Image: Twitter/@Samanthaprabhu2