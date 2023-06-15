Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens An Emotional Note About Her Year-long Battle With Myositis

Why you’re reading this: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an introspective post about her journey and struggles with myositis. On this day a year ago (June 15), the actress was diagnosed with this condition. In the post, she recalls the physical and emotional struggles she has been weathering.



3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth is currently shooting in Serbia for Citadel.

Samantha, in October last year, informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with myositis.

Myositis refers to a condition that causes muscle inflammation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's long note on her one-year-long journey with myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared several pictures of the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia, where she is shooting for Citadel. Along with the pictures, she added a long note. In the note, the Yashoda actress revealed how the medical condition taught her to accept the “new normal”. She shared how she has been on a “cocktail of meds” and been prescribed not to consume salt, sugar or grains.

For Samantha, the last one year has been about seeking meaning, reflecting and introspecting. Speaking of her experience, the actress writes, "A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace." She shares how she has learnt that she can't control everything and it's okay if things don’t happen as planned.

The actress introspectively writes, "I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win."

She concludes her post with prayers for people who are fighting much harder battles across the globe. She asserts that “the gods may delay, but they never deny” our prayers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is shooting for Citadel

On the work front, Samantha, along with Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj & DK, is busy filming the Indian counterpart of Citadel. Both the stars have been keeping their fans updated with pictures and videos from the sets.