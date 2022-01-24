Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked National Girl Child Day by sharing a powerful message with her fans via social media. The 34-year-old actor has forged an impressive resume across various genres of films over the years and has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in the South film industry. She also marked her Bollywood debut last year in the critically acclaimed series The Family Man 2.

The actor has also been vocal about her opinions and thoughts on vocal issues which have been appreciated by her fans. Take a look at her strong message to commemorate the significant day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on National Girl Child Day

Taking to her Instagram on January 24, the actor shared a picture of her playing with a girl child. She captioned the post by writing, 'Let her prosper, let her soar. Help her build her wings and break the constraints. A girl today is the woman this needs tomorrow! #NationalGirlChildDay.'

Many other notable celebrities marked the special occasion by sharing special messages to the daughters of the country. Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who became a father to a girl child last year, wrote an emotional letter to his newborn. He wrote, 'Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word ‘Family’ a little better.'

He talked about the changes he felt after becoming a parent and concluded the letter by writing, 'P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ''I'd rather be asleep than listen to this''!. So, you legit go zzz ooooo zoooooo''. With love and only love, Your Paapoo.'

Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol also shared a sweet post as the former shared a rare throwback picture with her daughters and wrote, 'Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life'. Esha Deol paid a tribute to her daughters by sharing a powerful message through her post.

Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram