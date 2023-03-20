Samantha Ruth Prabhu Performs Plank, Flaunts Her Abs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a new picture with the fans and followers on social media. The actress gave major fitness goals as she flexed her abs in a plank position. Netizens showered The Family Man star with compliments and praised her toned physique and dedication towards fitness.

Telugu star Samantha shared a workout picture on her instagram with a simple white heart emoji in the caption. The actress posed in a plank position in a gym attire. She wore a black sports bra with grey leggings. What caught attention was the definition her abs.

Fans praise Samantha's physique

As soon as Samantha shared her workout photo on social media, netizens filled the comments section with praise. Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, “Strong girl." A fan of Samantha wrote, “That oblique and abs cutting🙌🔥.....@samantharuthprabhuoffl killing it.....🔥🔥❤️.” Another user wrote, “You are an inspiration Samantha garu ❤️❤️you are the strongest 💗💗we all love you so much 🥰🤟 you are a rockstar we'll always support you.”

Samantha - A Fitness Enthusiast

Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing workout photos and videos on social media. After being diagnosed with the auto-immune condition myositis, she has been taking extra care of her health and fitness.

Samantha on Myositis

In October last year, Samantha shocked her fans when she revealed that she is suffering from the autoimmune disease- Myositis. She mentioned that her remission is taking longer than expected and that she is going through "good and bad days both emotionally and physically." She also shared that there was no need to put up a strong front always. Amid recovery, she has resumed shooting work as well.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Samantha will be seen in the Telugu movie Shaakuntalam. It is scheduled to release on April 14. She is also shooting for the Indian version of the web series Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. Additonally, the actress will also star in the multi-lingual movie Kushi along with actor Vijay Deverakonda.