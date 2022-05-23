Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts Intense Workout Clip Lifting Heavy Weights; '100 Kgs I See You'

Bollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The south diva is an avid social media user and often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. From her stunning photoshoot pictures to her rigorous workout regime, the Manjili actor's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers.

Samantha is a big-time fitness freak as her Instagram is full of posts where she can be seen dishing out some major fitness goals for her fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, the U Turn actor recently took to her Instagram and dropped a clip where she is seen doing some intense workout.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a glimpse of her intense workout

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a video. In the clip, the Shaakuntalam actor is seen setting fitness goals as she lifts 90kg weights and aims for 100 kgs more. Along with sharing the video, Samantha wrote "100 kgs I see you !!! 90 today 10 more to go." Here take a look-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a poignant note

Earlier, taking to her Instagram space, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned an empowering note on how it feels to be 'judged' as a woman. The Family Man 2 actor condemned those who criticise women based on their race, appearance, skin colour, attire and more. She wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

On the professional front, Samantha recently starred in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She was also confirmed to debut in Bollywood in a full-fledged role through a series alongside Varun Dhawan. The series is being directed by Raj & DK who helmed her first Hindi series The Family Man 2.

