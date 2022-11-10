Samantha Ruth Prabhu Questions Why Female-led Films Are Categorised As 'women-centric'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently returned to work after her myositis diagnosis to promote one of her upcoming films. Samantha, who will be seen as the female lead in the forthcoming film Yashoda, was asked during a recent interview to share her views on the dearth of 'well-written' parts for women in the film industry. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Family Man 2 star was also asked about equal pay and footing for women in the film industry. In her response, Samantha mentioned that she does not think there is a dearth of stories as many are written for women. Questioning why movies with stronger female roles or films with female protagonists are categorised as "women-centric", Samantha said that what really needs to be asked is how many people are willing to go and watch a movie with a woman in the lead role. She further disagreed with the term "women-centric" and added that society needs "a lot of introspection to evolve" and bring change.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I don’t think there is a dearth of stories. Many stories are written for women or roles that are written for women on equal footing. But the question that we really need to ask is how many people are willing to go and watch these movies?" "Why are these movies even categorized as “women-centric”? As a society, it often takes a lot of introspection to evolve. And I think we are at crossroads right now and it’s going to be a collective effort on everyone’s parts to make that change," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her choices of roles

During the chat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she looks for roles that are new for her. The actor said she cannot see herself repeating characters and genres. However, Samantha added that it takes a long journey for any actor to come to a point where they can pick a role. She said, "Of course, to get here it takes a bit of a journey. And now that I am here where I can pick and choose I am very mindful of playing someone new, every single time."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl