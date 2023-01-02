Samantha Ruth Prabhu Quits Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Citadel' Amid Health Concerns?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly quit Raj and DK's Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel,' co-starring Varun Dhawan, according to a report in Siasat. The series billed as a "local original spy series," was supposed to be produced by Prime Video and AGBO - founded by the Hollywood filmmaker duo, Russo brothers.

This comes days after Samantha's representative refuted the reports of her quitting Bollywood projects due to health issues.

Samantha, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, is advised to take a three-month break from the public appearance, according to the report.

The 'Yashoda' actor, who made her digital debut with Prime Video's 'The Family Man,' was finalised alongside Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian spinoff of 'Citadel.' Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are playing the leads in the original version, filmed by the Russo brothers.

Samantha's health condition

In 2022, Samantha opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis (a name for a group of rare conditions, whose main symptoms are such as weak, painful or aching muscles).

On October 29, in a long note, Samantha announced her condition and said the doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery very soon.

Did Samantha quit other projects?

It was reported that Samantha will quit working on the many lined-up projects, including a few Hindi films due to her health condition. However, her representative Mahendra clarified that Samantha is taking a rest at present and she will be shooting for her film 'Kushi,' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda after Sankranthi in January.

He also stated that due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by six months, however, he never confirmed her dropping out of films.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in 'Yashoda.' The actor will be soon seen in 'Kushi' and 'Shaakuntalam.'

