Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts As Child Recreates Her Look From Upcoming Film 'Shakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her mythological film Shakuntalam and recently took to her social media account to share her first look from the movie. The actors wrapped up its shoot in 2021 and fans await details about the release of the Gunasekhar directorial. The lead actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and reacted to a child's adorable take on her look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as child recreates her Shakuntalam look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu headed to her Twitter account and called a child who recreated her look from the film a 'cutie'. In the recently released first look from the film, Samantha was seen in a tube top and saree and accessorised with red beautiful flowers. She was seen striking a pose in a forest surrounded by animals, birds and greenery. She announced that she would be playing the role of Shakuntala in the film and the little child recreated her look to perfection. The little one was seen in a white saree, with red flowers tied around her hands and feet.

Have a look at the post here

More about 'Shakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the much-awaited mythological film, which will also see Mohan Babu, Gautami, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and Aditi Balan take on pivotal roles. The film will release across the country in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Samantha took to her social media account as she wrapped up shooting for the film and shared a picture from the sets. She was seen standing before a beautiful cake and mentioned that hearing the narration of the film for the first time 'immediately transported' her to a 'beautiful world'. She also admitted she was initially 'nervous and scared' as she began shooting for the movie. She thanked and praised the cast and crew of the film as she felt an 'immense feeling of love and gratitude for them. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do.... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl, Twitter/@Samanthaprabhu2