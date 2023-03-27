Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To A Fan Who Asked Her To Date Someone

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a promotional spree for her film Shaakuntalam, was recently asked by her fan on social media to date someone. Moments after the post was shared, the Yashoda actress responded to the fan with an epic reply. Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, but in 2021 they announced their split.

The fan shared an edited video of Theri actress from a show with the caption, "I know it's not my place to say but plz Date someone @Samanthaprabhu2." Samantha responded with the comment, "Who will love me like you do" followed by a heart hand emoji. In the clip, the actress can be seen wearing a golden saree.

Who will love me like you do 🫶🏻 https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023

Samantha's love life

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a grand ceremony with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. The former couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and wrote, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

It further read, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha's next project

Samantha is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam and it will be released on April 14, 2023. Filmmaker Gunasekhar directed the film and this mythological drama will feature Dev Mohan alongside the actress. It will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The South Indian actress will also star in the film Kushi and will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.