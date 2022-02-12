Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To Unique Fan-made Poster For 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her role in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The director of the film, Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter a few days ago and unveiled an all-new poster of the much-awaited romantic film. A fan of the actors took it upon themselves to create a unique poster of the film and Samantha Ruth was in awe of it. The upcoming film will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022.

Samantha Ruth reacts to fan's poster for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The poster designed by a fan online saw the lead actors from the film sitting on a scooter. The poster saw two hearts, in which one had the name of the film, while the other included several glimpses from the upcoming film. Samantha was seen in an orange outfit, while Vijay Sethupathi donned a floral shirt. Resharing the post, Samantha called it 'Lovely'.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser

The film became the talk of the town ever since it was announced and the makers released the teaser of the upcoming project on February 11. The teaser poster saw the three lead actors recreating the iconic pose from the Hollywood movie Titanic. The teaser included some hilarious moments as both the female leads fall for Vijay's character Rambo and propose to him. He then speaks about how his life turned upside down after the incident and sees the confusion he goes through as he decides whose love to accept. Samantha Ruth and Nayanthara will take on the roles of Khatija and Kanmani respectively in the upcoming movie. As the teaser of the film was released, the makers also announced that it would hit the big screens on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday, April 28, 2022. The movie will be produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and its musical tracks will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vignesh Shivan welcomed Samantha to the sets of the film last year as he shared a clip from the actor getting her hair and make-up done for the shoot. He also handed over a bouquet of flowers to her and welcomed her to Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

