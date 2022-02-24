Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Will Smith's Book, Resonates With Quote On 'divorce & Loss'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu braved through a tumultuous phase of her life late last year as she announced separation from her husband of four years, actor Naga Chaitanya. The announcement was made with a joint statement by both the celebrities as they also asked the fans and media to respect their decision and privacy thereafter. However, the AAA actor was met with criticism and trolling over the news as she dealt with unkind words and malicious rumours surrounding her personal life.

Over the months, the actor shared wise words and life lessons with her fans who supported her on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the actor shared a quote from Will Smith's new book titled 'Will' stating she found strength and empathy in a paragraph from it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares quote on 'failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death'

Taking to her Instagram stories on February 24, the 34-year-old actor shared her review on the Hollywood actor Will Smith's new book Will. Describing it as a 'fascinating book', she wrote, ''Work hard, learn from your setbacks, self-reflect, reinvent yourself and never ever give up. Oh, and a sense of humour helps. What a lovely and fascinating book, Will."

Furthermore, she shared an excerpt about 'failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death' from the book. It is to be noted that the 53-year-old actor has also gone through his fair share of divorce problems and public separation with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The quote read,

''Over the past thirty years, like all of us, 1 have dealt with failure, loss, humiliation, divorce, and death. I've had my life threatened, my money taken away, my privacy invaded, my family disintegrated-and every single day, still got up, mixed concrete, and laid another brick, No matter what you're going through, there is always another brick sitting right there in front of you, waiting to be laid. The only question is, are you going to get up and lay it?"

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is set to release on April 28, 2022.

