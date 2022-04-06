Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Pic With Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya After Separation; See

Despite climbing the ladder of success, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life was much discussed after she announced her separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha, who is on a successful spree after she featured on The Family Man 2, recently received attention on social media again after she shared a post featuring her ex-husband months after their divorce.

The post was shared to celebrate 3 years of the film Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili completed three years of release on April 5. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Majili turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The movie was the fourth film of the two stars.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post featuring ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in a joint statement on October 2, 2021. The announcement came just a few days ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary and with mutual consent, the two had filed for divorce while the legal proceedings are currently underway.

To celebrate the special milestone achieved by the iconic film, Samantha shared a poster of Majili on her Instagram Stories with the caption, #3yearsofMajili (sic)." The poster features a huge picture of Naga Chaitanya and two small pictures of him with Samantha and Divyansha Kaushik.

The film was bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The film talked about two people, who are in love with each other, separated by circumstances. The film starred Chaitanya as Poorna and Samantha as Sravani. In the picture, posted by Samantha, a furious Chaitanya is seen standing while photos of Samantha and Chaitanya’s romantic scenes are featured in the background.

“After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us (sic),” the separation statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. On the other hand, Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film Shaakuntalam. The actor also awaits the release of her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.

IMAGE: Instagram/Always_about_akkineni/Chayakkineni